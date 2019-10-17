Police are trying to identify the suspect

An unknown suspect wearing a clown mask stole cash from Kirkland’s, 1033 North Dupont Highway next to Staples, the night of Oct. 15, police said.

He entered the store with his hand in a bag like he was armed, demanded cash, then locked the employees in a back room and told them to wait 15 minutes before calling police. The suspect then fled with the cash, police said.

Before the robbery, store employees had found an unknown black male suspect in a stockroom and escorted him out of the store, police said. Police believe the same suspect returned in the clown mask.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.