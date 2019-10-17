Nanticoke Health Services announced Bronwyn Hall was named Nurse of the Month for September.

Hall grew up in Bracebridge, Ontario, Canada. She came to the U.S. when attending college at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. After graduating with her Bachelor’s of Science in nursing in 2006, Hall worked at Duke University, after which she came to Nanticoke as an outpatient dialysis nurse two years later. In 2009, Hall was hired on PCU and one year later transferred to the intensive care unit. Since transferring, Hall has become an important part of the ICU team.

Hall is one of ICU’s dedicated preceptors and has helped build an orientation process within the unit. Hall has begun working in the relief charge nurse role and is always willing to accept new challenges. During any given shift, Hall completes education with her patients and families and ensuring they understand their plan of care. She also spends time with patients, talking about the families, hobbies or helping them wash or brush their hair, or doing simple niceties to make them feel better.

When not at work, Hall loves spending time with her family; husband Tim and daughter , 7-year-old Clover. The family attends the Laurel Church of the Nazarene. Besides being a wife, mother and nurse, Hall homeschools her daughter.