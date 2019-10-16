A 77-year-old inmate from Clayton died Tuesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna.

The Delaware Department of Correction and Delaware Division of Forensic Science are investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center northeast of Smyrna.

The preliminary investigation has determined that on Tuesday at about 3:35 p.m., John A. Woods, 77, of Clayton, was found unresponsive lying in his bed at the JTVCC geriatric housing unit.

Life-saving measures were immediately initiated by correctional officers and medical staff until Kent County paramedics arrived.

Woods was pronounced deceased at JTVCC by Kent County paramedics.

He had been serving a life sentence plus 75 years at JTVCC since November 1995 for six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

His body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation by the Delaware Department of Correction has indicated that there were no suspicious circumstances and no foul play suspected at this time.