The Delaware Emergency Management Agency encourages people across Delaware to take part in the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17.

Two earthquakes in the past ten years were felt in Delaware. As recently as two years ago in November 2017, a 4.1 earthquake was centered in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Dover. That followed a quake in August 2011 that was centered in Virginia.

Participation in The Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill is simple and takes just a few moments. At 10:17 a.m. Oct. 17; join others across the nation to drop, cover and hold on for earthquake preparedness — drop to the ground, take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on until the shaking stops.

To register a family, school, business or organization, visit shakeout.org/southeast/register.

For more, visit shakeout.org/southeast.