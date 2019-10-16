DART First State and the Food Bank of Delaware are partnering for the annual Stuff the Bus Thanksgiving food drive.

The community is encouraged to bring non-perishable donations to help DART and the Food Bank of Delaware collect 20 tons of food for Delawareans in need of food assistance.

Stuff the Bus events are set for:

— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Acme, 18578 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, with broadcasts from Delaware 105.9 and The Vault 103.5/106.1;

— 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Walmart, 939 N. Dupont Highway, Milford, and Safeway, 190 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover, with broadcasts from Eagle 97.7 and Cool 101.3;

— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton, with broadcasts from WSTW 93.7;

— 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Rodney Square, Market Street side, Wilmington, with broadcasts from WJBR 99.5;

— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington, with broadcasts from WDEL; and

— 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Drive, Newark, with broadcasts from WJBR 95.5.

Needed are cornflakes, cheerios, oatmeal, raisin bran, white and brown rice, evaporated milk, coffee/tea bags, applesauce, pancake mix, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti sauce, pasta, beef stew, peanut butter, canned tuna in water, canned salmon, canned chicken, pork and beans, canned sweet potatoes, instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, whole kernel corn, canned peas, canned gravy, fruit/vegetable juice, corn muffin mix, canned beans, dry beans, soup/stews, canned vegetables, canned fruit, cooking and vegetable oils, granola bars, laundry detergents, paper products, diapers, personal care items and pet food.

The Food Bank of Delaware is a nonprofit agency committed to ending hunger in Delaware. Nearly 17,000 Delawareans require emergency food assistance each week and 44% of Delaware households served include children younger than 18.

For more on the Food Bank of Delaware, call 292-1305 or visit fbd.org.

For more on Stuff The Bus 2019, visit dartfirststate.com or call 800-652-3278.