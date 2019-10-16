Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Jerry Moran, R-Kansas; Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont; and John Boozman, R-Arkansas, introduced a resolution to designate Oct. 16 as “World Food Day.”

In recent decades, eating habits and diets have changed dramatically due to globalized economies, urbanization and rising incomes around the world. While the quality of food available to some has improved, the quantity is still lacking for more than 820 million people who suffer from hunger. At the same time, more than 670 million adults and 120 million girls and boys (5-19 years) are obese, and more than 40 million children younger than 5 are overweight.

Each year, the U.S. joins 130 other countries and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in celebrating World Food Day to promote global awareness and action for all who suffer from malnutrition, both chronic hunger and overweight and obesity. World Food Day also commemorates the founding of FAO on Oct. 16, 1945, in Hot Springs, Virginia. For more on World Food Day, visit fao.org/world-food-day.

“World Food Day is an important reminder of why the United States should sustain our investments in food security both at home and abroad. I’m commemorating World Food Day this year by celebrating the millions of people around the world involved in getting food from our farms to our tables,” said Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Food security is not just a humanitarian issue. Global food security is national security, as growing concentrations of poverty and hunger leave communities around the world vulnerable to instability, violence, and extremism. I’m pleased to work with my colleagues to both celebrate World Food Day and recognize the work that still needs to be done to ensure that all people have access to quality food.”