Sen. Chris Coons released a statement Oct. 15 after the Democratic primary debate.

"Tonight, Joe Biden showed once again that he is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump and deliver tangible, progressive results for working families,” said Coons.

"Joe has the experience, the commitment, and the vision to build on the success of the Affordable Care Act and lower health care costs, build an economy that's focused on the middle class, stop gun violence and finally address climate change,” said Coons.

"The American people deserve a president who understands the realities they face, who uses the office of the presidency to advance their interests, not his own, and who will put forward a positive, inclusive vision for the country,” said Coons. “Joe Biden is the President the American people deserve."