Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus each earned achievement awards from the American Heart Association for implementing quality improvement measures in treating adult patients who suffer cardiac arrests at the hospital. Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus received the Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus received the Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Silver Quality Achievement Award.

The Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed with the goal to save lives by consistently following the most up-to-date research-based protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation and post-resuscitation care to treat those experiencing an in-hospital cardiac arrest. To receive this award a hospital must comply with the quality measures for one year. Bayhealth achieved these awards by meeting at least 85% compliance in each of the four measures over the yearlong time frame.

“We are proud of this achievement, which reinforces our commitment to helping patients have the best possible outcomes,” said Clinical Coordinator Taffi Lang. “It’s important for patients to know that if they experience a cardiac or respiratory emergency at Bayhealth, they are in very good hands.”

According to the AHA, more than 200,000 patients are treated for in-hospital cardiac arrests every year. Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation builds on the work of the AHA’s National Registry of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, originally launched in 1999 and has collected in-hospital cardiac arrest data from more than 500 hospitals. Data from the registry and the quality program give participating hospitals feedback on their resuscitation practice and patient outcomes, and helps improve research-based guidelines for in-hospital resuscitation.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/medical-services.