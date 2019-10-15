Incident occurred on Route 9 in September

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a September crash that has turned fatal.

The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, as a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9), approaching the intersection of Nassau Commons Boulevard. A 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was stopped in the eastbound lane of Lewes-Georgetown Highway, attempting to turn left onto Nassau Commons Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Caravan failed to see the stopped truck and rear-ended it.

The operator of the Caravan, 78-year-old Virginia F. Moore, of Lewes, was properly restrained. She was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where she remained until she succumbed to her injuries on Monday, Oct. 7.

The operator of the truck, a 53-year-old Lewes man, was also properly restrained. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.