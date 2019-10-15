Devil’s Party Press, of Milton will host two live events in southern Delaware to commemorate the release of its latest short story collections, “Halloween Party 2019” and “What Sort of F******y Is This?”

DPP Publisher Dianne Pierce will emcee a live reading from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., where several of the writers and poets who contributed to the DPP collections will perform readings of their works.

DPP will also host a dual book launch/author signing event from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Browseabout Books, 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

Authors scheduled to appear at one or both of these events include Maureen McVeigh, Bill Crandell, Krys Schuler, Desiree Harvey, Terri Clifton, Judith Speizer Crandell, Lisa Fox, David W. Dutton Russell Reece, Alice Morris, Carrie Sz Keane, Robin Hill-Page Glanden, JC Raye, Mark Alan Polo, R. David Fulcher and Heidi Lobecker.

Both events are open to the public and will feature snacks, nonalcoholic beverages and prizes. Copies of both books will be available for purchase.

For more, visit browseaboutbooks.com or devilspartypress.com.