Recently, Natalie Scott, Delaware resident and mom of three, published a book about the loss of her first-born child.

The book, titled “The Sun Will Rise,” chronicles Scott’s journey through child loss and offers hope to other families who have experienced a loss of any kind.

“I knew when I lost Eleanora that I needed to write a book about my experience. So many times, people feel alone after experiencing the loss of their child, at any age,” said Scott. “I wanted my message that parents, grandparents and loved ones experiencing a loss are not alone. Even though the book mainly focuses on child loss, the book is capable of touching a wide group of people experiencing any loss. I hope readers find comfort in the words found in the pages of my book.”

The Sun Will Rise can be purchased locally at the Hockessin Book Shelf, 7179 Lancaster Pike, and Barnes & Noble University of Delaware bookstore, 83 E. Main St., Newark. It is also available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Scott is a mother of three children. She has been a writer for Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore for more than a decade, but has been writing for as long as she can remember. Scott is a University of Delaware graduate, Class of 2005, with a bachelor’s in English, with a concentration in Journalism. Scott had a story published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul – The Magic of Mothers and Daughters” and “Chicken Soup for the Soul – for Mom with love.” She started writing “The Sun Will Rise” after she lost her daughter, Eleanora. T

For more, email thesunwillrisebook@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/thesunwillrisefacebook.