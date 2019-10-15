Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Nixon Forum on U.S.-China Relations at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 17 at The Wilson Center in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Washington, D.C.

The conference, co-hosted by the Nixon Foundation and the Wilson Center, will examine the state of one of the most important bilater.al relationships in the world today. Senator Coons will outline his vision for a sustained, bipartisan American strategy for dealing with China.

A livestream will be available at bit.ly/2oAGbpx.