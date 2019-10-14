Tickets are now available for this year’s Evening for the Animals sponsored by the First State Animal Center and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, formerly the Kent County SPCA.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, and will include hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, dinner and entertainment by popular Delaware musician Sol Knopf, who will be joined by Nashville singer Kayley Hill from “The Voice” and award-winning singer/songwriter Jesse Terry.

This is a major fundraiser for an organization that shelters thousands of animals every year and provides adoptions, low-cost spay/neuter, wellness clinics, doggy day care and boarding facilities for cats, dogs and other animals.

Tickets are $75 per person and $140 per couple.

For more, call 943-6032 or visit fsac-spca.org.