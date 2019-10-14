Kent-Sussex Industries Inc. received a Kent County Community Service Grant from Kent County Levy Court.

The grant will help provide funding to KSI’s transportation services. In addition to transportation, KSI also provides vocational training, employment, community integration, day habilitation, life enrichment and nutritional services to individuals with disabilities throughout Kent and Sussex counties.

KSI, a not for profit agency, is committed to making all reasonable accommodations in order to ensure that its programs and services are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

For more, call 422-4014, ext. 3015, or email hollisa@ksiinc.org.