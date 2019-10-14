Incident occurred on Seashore Highway

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash in Bridgeville.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, as a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Seashore Highway, east of Oak Road. A distance behind the Jetta, also traveling eastbound on Seashore Highway, a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup was towing a trailer carrying an amusement park ride.

The operator of the Jetta pulled his vehicle onto the eastbound shoulder of Seashore Highway, preparing to make a U-turn. After coming to a complete stop, the operator of the Jetta attempted the U-turn and was struck by the pickup.

The operator of the Jetta, a 26-year-old male from Arlington, Virginia, was properly restrained. He was initially transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus and later transferred to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

A front seat passenger in the Jetta, a 25-year-old male from Staten Island, New York, was properly restrained. He was initially transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Johns Hopkins with serious injuries.

A rear seat passenger in the Jetta, a 34-year-old female from Washington, D.C., was not properly restrained. She was transported to Bayhealth Sussex Campus with serious injuries.

A middle rear seat passenger in the Jetta, a 23-year-old female from Munster, Indiana, was properly restrained. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

A third rear seat passenger in the Jetta, a 25-year-old male from Rockville, Maryland, was properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later transferred to Christiana Hospital.

The operator of the Dodge Ram, a 68-year-old male from Ocean City, Maryland, was properly restrained and did not sustain injury.

Seashore Highway, east of Oak Road, was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.