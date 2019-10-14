The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred near Lincoln.

The blaze was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Ashley Christian Center, located in the 19000 block of Young Lane, off of Greentop Road. The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company arrived on the scene to find an active fire inside the building.

The building was not occupied when the fire was discovered and there were no reported injuries. Damage to the interior of the building is estimated at $10,000.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.