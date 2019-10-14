Downtown Milford Inc. will offer up two nights of fun this week in Milford — the community parade at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 along Walnut Street, and DMI’s Third Thursday on Oct. 17.

For Third Thursday, The Milford Chronicle, Unit A, 37 N. Walnut St., will host Bridget Amory, director of student learning for the Milford School District, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Amory has been with the Milford School District for the past five years, and in the director of student learning position for the past two years.

Gallery 37, 8 S. Walnut St., will host the opening reception of the “PURE” drawing show from 5-8 p.m in the Small Works Gallery, in support of the Mispillion Art League’s 2019 Big Draw Festival – Delaware. This show will represent both traditional and nontraditional mediums and subjects.

For more, visit downtownmilford.org.