Del Shakes will show love to Edgar Allan Poe on Oct. 13.

The Capital City will get a dose of spooky fun in the Delaware Shakespeare program “Shakespeare, Poe and Fiends” at the Old State House on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Delaware Shakespeare’s newly-established tradition of rich year-round programming may owe its origins, in part, to “the American Shakespeare”— Edgar Allan Poe.

This annual program of dramatic readings has evolved into a four-night, typically sold-out, series featuring selections from classic Gothic literature—including the recently added “fiends”—compared and contrasted to darker works from the Bard through Oct. 13.

Poe’s “Annabel Lee” is required reading for any Halloween season, and Shakespeare’s sundry ghosts and witch sisters pair well with Poe’s macabre masques and talking avians, as well as other monsters and figments of imagination from the 19th century. This year's fiendish authors include Edith Nesbit and Gertrude Atherton.