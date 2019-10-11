The free community celebration goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Families and members of the community are invited to join Capital School District in Super Senator Day Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free lunch will be provided.

Dover High School’s Rolling Thunder Drumline will open the fourth annual celebration in the high school gym. This year's theme is “Soaring into the Future.”

Visitors can enjoy free family activities outside and inside the school at 1 Dover High Drive, including demonstrations, school performances, tables showcasing schools in the district and many community vendor tables with giveaways.