Bayhealth announced it’s now offering expectant mothers in the community access to a free online tool with educational resources that will help guide them during their pregnancy and beyond.

With the tool — available by contacting Bayhealth’s Education department at 744-7135 — expectant mothers can obtain free access to pregnancy milestones and prenatal care information as well as learn more about the services, classes, and programs offered by Bayhealth. Those who register for any of Bayhealth’s maternity classes, including Labor and Childbirth, Breastfeeding 101, Infant Care, Pumping Milk and More, and Infant Massage, will receive top-level access to all of the available content.

“Some of the broader topics included at the top level of access are labor and birth, postpartum care, and newborn care,” said Lauren Voss, of Bayhealth’s Education department, who oversaw the launch of this new educational resource. “Also, women who deliver at Bayhealth but don’t take any of our maternity classes will receive access to the postpartum and newborn care sections upon the birth of their baby.”

Since the content is available online via the password protected website, MyYoMingo.com, or by downloading the free MyYoMingo app, it can be accessed via a tablet, computer and smartphone. It’s also offered in several languages, and there is a read-to-me option.

For more, call 744-7135.