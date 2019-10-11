Bikes and Boos on the Boards, a costumed bike parade, will celebrate the future of Atlantic General Hospital, in support of the $10 million Atlantic General Campaign for the Future.

This event will take place on the Ocean City Boardwalk at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, starting on Wicomico Street in front of Bearded Clam and Cork Bar, with an award party at the Bearded Clam, 15 Wicomico St., Ocean City, following the event.

Businesses, families, friends and single riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes — or strollers — and dress in costume for the bike parade on the boardwalk.

Those who don’t have a bike or don’t want to transport it to the boardwalk, can visit John Barrett at Bike World OCMD, 6 Caroline St., for a rental. Surreys for teams up to eight are available, as well as beach cruisers, fun cycles or choppers. Bike World will open at 8 a.m. to pick up bikes to decorate, and will donate 50% of all rentals to the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future through the Bikes and Boos event.

Trophies will be awarded for best dressed costumes and bikes in the categories of best team, best decorated bike, best costume and best business.

Cost is $25 per rider. To register or become a business sponsor, text BIKESANDBOOS to 41444; visit atlanticgeneral.org/foundation/bikes-boos; email tpatrick@atlanticgeneral.org or call 410-641-9690.