Nanticoke Health Services is holding its annual Bling the Bra fundraising contest in October to promote breast cancer awareness and raise funds for the Nanticoke Breast Cancer Fund, which helps pay for mammography screenings for women in Western Sussex County who are uninsured, underinsured or unable to meet co-payment requirements.

Throughout the month, “blinged-out” bra entries decorated by Nanticoke employees will be on display in the hallway next to the ER in the hospital. Voting will be open through 4 p.m. Nov. 1. During the voting period, everyone is encouraged to vote for their favorite entries with monetary donations either in the box by their favorite entry or online. The top three entries to raise the most donations will be announced as winners at an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

For this year’s entries and more, visit nanticoke.org/blingthebra.