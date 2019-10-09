Wanted: 18-year-old Dajuan C. Sheppard

Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a drug investigation in Seaford.

A one-month investigation was concluded on Tuesday, Oct. 8, when police executed a search warrant at the home of 28-year-old Rayshawn and 18-year-old Dajuan C. Sheppard, in the 24000 block of German Road. Upon arrival to the residence, police located Rayshawn Sheppard standing by his bicycle on German Road near the residence nearby. According to police, he attempted to discard approximately 1.13 grams of powder cocaine as he was being taken into custody.

The search warrant found about 1,170 bags of heroin (8.19 grams), approximately 11.28 grams of powder cocaine, approximately 94.89 grams of marijuana, over $1,300 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia. Police also found a .40 caliber Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen, loaded with five rounds.

Rayshawn Sheppard was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited due to prior violent crime or felony, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed toSussex Correctional Institution on $71,600 secured bond.

Troopers have been unable to locate Dajuan Sheppard, who has an active warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.