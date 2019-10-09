New Hope, a free program of Delaware Hospice, will host “Grieve and Grow” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at Milton Public Library, 121 Union St.

The program will focus on how children grieve, along with ways to help them as they mature. Activities and resources for children and parents are included.

The program is free and open to the public; RSVP to newhopecounselors@delawarehospice.org.

New Hope is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing support and education to children ages 6-17 and their families both before and after the expected or unexpected loss of a loved one.

For more, visit newhopede.org.