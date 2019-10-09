Bayhealth Primary Care, Airport Road, 310 Mullet Run, Milford, welcomed family medicine doctor Olivia Castro.

She joins Loretta Edmondson, G. Mitchell Edmondson, Jonathan Simon and Cindy Siu. Castro is now accepting new patients.

The practice is part of the Bayhealth Medical Group, a partnership of highly trained physicians, their clinical staff and an administrative support team that operates practices throughout central and southern Delaware.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Castro is joining us,” said Edmondson. “Her expertise and passion for providing family medicine and helping her patients stay healthy is a great asset to our community.”

Castro recently completed her family medicine residency at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, New York, where she was named the 2017 Intern of the Year and received the Pediatric Emergency Medicine award. She received her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia. She earned Student of the Year honors from the college and was named Third Year Student of the Year by the Student National Medical Association.

Castro is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, and the American Academy of Family Physicians. She sees patients of all ages and can provide osteopathic manipulative therapy on patients to ease pain, promote healing and increase overall mobility.

To schedule an appointment, call 424-0600 or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.