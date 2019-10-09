Bay Country Figure Skating Club will present its annual holiday show, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Centre Ice Rink at Delaware State Fair, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Directed by the centre’s skating director Jerry Santoferrara and coach Tom Harrison, “Rockin” features music and characters from beloved holiday classics. Local skaters of all ages and levels will perform, including Bay County Figure Skating Club members, students and coaches from the rink’s skating programs.

Tickets are $10 adults and $8 ages 3-16, with free admission for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at delawarestatefair.com and at the door.

Based at the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington, the Bay Country Figure Skating Club is a U.S. Figure Skating member club founded in 1982. Our mission is to provide a safe, family friendly environment for people of all ages, to reach their full ice skating potential; whether it is recreational or competitive, while building self-esteem, good sportsmanship and lifetime of good friends.

For more, visit baycountryfsc.org.