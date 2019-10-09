Gov. John Carney visited the drive-thru clinic at DelDOT.

The Division of Public Health administered 1,300 flu shots at the free drive-thru clinic at the Delaware Department of Transportation administration building Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The state also announced its first flu case Tuesday, which involves an 8-year-old from New Castle County, DPH said.

“The flu is here,” said DPH director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Now that we have lab-confirmation of our first case, we hope this further motivates individuals who have not yet gotten their annual flu shot to do so right away. If you don't want to do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones.”

Gov. John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long were a couple of notable patients to receive their free flu shot.

“Everybody should get a flu shot. We on the government side are trying to make it easy for people to do it with the drive-thru,” Carney said.

More than 1,000 Delawareans were hospitalized with the flu and 24 people died in the 2018-2019 flu season, DPH reported.

Carney said the flu is a public health concern.

“Most people who aren’t in the vulnerable populations maybe don’t think about it as much, but they ought to think about the effect they can have on other folks in their community,” he said.

Children, older adults and people with chronic health problems are most at risk, but anyone can get the flu virus from someone who seems healthy, DPH said.

Hall-Long, who has an extensive background in nursing, warned against misconceptions of the flu vaccine.

“Remember that a flu vaccine cannot cause flu illness,” she said. “Your arm may feel achy where the vaccine was given, but that usually only lasts one or two days and is far less painful than a bout with the flu.”

The drive-thru clinic ran out of vaccines at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, but DPH will be offering other clinics for anyone who may have missed the opportunity. A full schedule can be found at: flu.delaware.gov.

Physician offices, pharmacies and some grocery stores also offer flu shots.