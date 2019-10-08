i.g. Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 605 Bay Road, Milford, completed the requirements to become an official Ram Agriculture Dealership to help them better understand the specific requirements that farmers, ranchers and growers need for the trucks on their agricultural operations.

The Ram Agriculture Dealership designation enables them to offer a specialized AgPack package to farmers and growers that provides a first-ever return on their truck investment. The AgPack partner offerings are worth thousands of dollars to farm customers and lets the 2,450 Delaware farmers, ranchers and growers know the dealership understands the uniqueness of agriculture. Those who purchase a new Ram truck from i.g.Burton CDJR can then access Ram AgPack.

This truck industry exclusive package includes a $2,500 rebate on any Titan or Goodyear farm tire product; 25% off manufacturer's suggested retail price on Rhino Ag Products plus a gift card valued between $100-$200; a $1,000 seed corn or $250 soybean seed rebate from NK Seed; one-year subscription to AgriEdge; a $1,000 credit towards AgroLiquid Crop Nutrition; $1,000 toward a new Reinke Irrigation system or $500 towards parts on any existing Reinke system; industry exclusive discounts on many Gallagher Livestock Products; up to $1,000 after purchase rebates on EBY trailers - stock, equipment, or grain; a $250 rebate on Knapheide upfit to the purchased Ram truck; and special financing from AgDirect, Powered by Farm Credit, offering flexible payment terms to match a farm’s income stream.

To become part of this dealer group as a Ram Agriculture Dealership, i.g.Burton was required to select a minimum of three team members to successfully complete an agricultural curriculum endorsed by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization. The agriculture specialists at i.g.Burton include Mike Wittkop, Fred Soler and Trevor Gallagher.

With the initial curriculum complete, i.g.Burton will now participate in continuing education that extends their knowledge of everything important to Delaware’s agriculture, as it happens in real time. Ongoing education, combined with what the ag specialists learned through the Ag Awareness curriculum, will allow this dealership to become an educated partner with area agriculture by pro-actively anticipating and meeting the changing demands of its family of agricultural customers.

For more, call 503-0467 or visit ramagdealer.com/certified-dealers/igburton.