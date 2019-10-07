The Chevrolet HHR was seen crashing into the water Sunday at about 9:41 a.m., on the south side of the canal about a mile west of Route 1 and the Roth Bridge, west of St. George's.

Three people have been confirmed dead and a boy is still missing after a vehicle crashed into the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal Sunday west of St. George's.

Delaware State Police said the vehicle went into the canal on the south side, about a mile west of Route 1 and the William V. Roth Bridge.

At about 9:41 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting that a vehicle, later confirmed to be a Chevrolet HHR, was seen going into the water.

Multiple agencies responded including police, fire companies, emergency medical services, maritime units and dive teams and started a rescue mission.

The first responding units found a 16-year-old girl on the canal bank who was confirmed to have been a passenger in the vehicle, but had been able to exit the vehicle and get to shore.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that she was assisted to shore by the 18-year-old male driver of the vehicle, who then re-entered the water in an attempt to rescue three other passengers.

The 18-year-old male died during his attempt to rescue those passengers and his body was recovered from the water a short time later, police said.

The three unaccounted for passengers were all males, 16, 12 and 6 years old.

Just before 5 p.m., the vehicle was removed from the water, and the 16-year-old and the 12-year-old were found in the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

The 6-year-old wasn't in the vehicle and remains unaccounted for.

Identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.

The search and investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Breen of the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8486.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.