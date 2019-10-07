Sussex Academy middle school students and the Counting House Restaurant and Pub are partnering for a Ghost Tour and Magic Show at 6 and 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Counting House, 18 The Circle, Georgetown.

The walking tour is led by a costumed narrator, from times gone by, who will share stories behind the hauntings at the Brick Hotel, The Old Courthouse, and the Judge’s House, among others. A magic show, with magician Vince Wilson, will be held at the end of each tour.

Guests are to arrive 15 minutes prior to start time. Cost is $13 adults, $8 children younger than 10. Proceeds will benefit the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Georgetown Campus.

For more, call 856-1836.