Christmas and New Year’s Holidays fall on Wednesday this year, meaning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday trash collections will be delayed by one day in Kent County.

For all county garbage districts with yard waste collection, Yard waste collection will end the week of Dec. 23.

Christmas trees will be collected for Kent County Yard Waste garbage districts only for two weeks: the weeks of Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 13-17, 2020. Trees will be collected on the same day as regular garbage. Collection is limited to Christmas trees only.

Yard waste service will resume April 6, 2020.

This notice does not apply to residents whose garbage collection service is provided by a city, town or private contractor.

For more, call 744-2429 or visit co.kent.de.us.