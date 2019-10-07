MOT Charter K-8 held a celebration for students and their families for their fundraising efforts to purchase a school van.

What’s the best way to get students to fundraise? Tell them they can decorate their principal like an ice cream sundae.

Students at MOT Charter K-8 campus held a celebration at the school Friday after fundraising for a school van to use for traveling to activities off campus, such as athletic events and academic tournaments.

The classroom that raised the most money got to decorate Principal Terry Howarth with chocolate syrup, sprinkles and whipped cream, with only a poncho and swim goggles to protect her.

Students raised money by asking for pledges from family and friends toward a fun run.

At the celebration, they also sold tickets to taste entries for the chili cook-off and apple pie contest and for raffle baskets.

Jennifer Moore, parent and fundraiser leader, said she thinks they collected more than half toward the $25,000 that is needed. She was unable to give the exact total.

This was the second year of the fun run and Moore, who started the fundraiser, said this year was much bigger than the last. Last year, they met their goal to buy classroom educational equipment.

“We really expanded to try and draw in more folks,” she said. “We were very successful at it, and people seemed to really have a good time.”

Michelle Deputy’s first grade class raised the most money out of more than 30 classrooms.

Moore said they wanted to have an incentive that encouraged the kids to fundraise and decorating the principal like an ice cream sundae seemed like a fun way to do that.

“She definitely took one for the team,” she said.

Other activities included an obstacle course, face painting, bounce houses and petting zoo.

Middletown-area businesses sponsored the celebration, so all proceeds go toward the van.