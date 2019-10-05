27-year-old Demond L. Anderson, 55-year-old Karen A. Clineff, 35-year-old Steven R. Keely and 58-year-old Steven C. Keely arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested four people in Greenwood after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs and weapons.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force and Kent County Drug Unit, with the assistance of the Special Operations Response Team and Sussex Drug Unit, concluded a two month drug investigation. A search warrant was obtained for the residence of 27-year-old Demond L. Anderson, 55-year-old Karen A. Clineff, 35-year-old Steven R. Keely and 58-year-old Steven C. Keely, in the 6200 block of Hickman Road..

Upon police arrival to the residence, the four suspects were taken into custody without incident. A search of the residence led to the discovery of 2,175 bags of heroin (approximately 15.225 grams), approximately 4.5 grams of cocaine, approximately 1.58 grams of crystal meth, approximately 9.34 grams of marijuana, approximately 15 oxycodone pills and one dose of MDMA.

In addition, police found 24 firearms, 17 assorted long guns, including six handguns and an assault rifle, and over $1,400 in suspected drug proceeds.

All four suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance in a tier five quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier four quantity, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by person prohibited who also possesses a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance. Steven C. Keely and Karen R. Clineff were also charged with maintaining a drug property.

Demond Anderson and Steven R. Keely were each committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $70,500 secured bond. Steven C. Keely was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $73,000 secured bond.Karen A. Clineff was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $73,000 secured bond.