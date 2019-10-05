Black male of unknown age

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after human remains were discovered along the banks of the C&D Canal in Bear.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, October 4, a passersby discovered the remains on the north banks, just west of the St. Georges Bridge. The initial investigation has determined that the remains are those of black male of an unknown age.

The remains were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. S. Yeich at 302-741-2703. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.