25-year-old Eder Rosas arrested

A sex offender was arrested after a car chase in Georgetown.

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 3, Georgetown Police Department officers observed 25-year-old Eder Rosas operating Honda CRV on South Bedford Street. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, Rosas allegedly fled at high speeds for several miles, disregarding traffic signals and driving on the wrong side of the road. Police discontinued the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

With the assistance of Delaware State Police, Rosas was later located at a residence in Frankford and taken into custody without incident.



Rosas was charged failure to re-register as a sex offender, disregarding a police officer's signal, resisting arrest, reckless driving and other traffic violations. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $4,900 secured bond.