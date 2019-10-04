Car struck tree off Coastal Highway

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Milton.

The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, as a 2000 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway (Route 1), north of Hudson Road, approaching Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the operator exited the east edge of Route 1, coasting along the grass shoulder until he crossed over Lockerman Road and struck a tree.

The operator and sole occupant, a 64-year-old Milton man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

Northbound Coastal Highway in the area of Lockerman Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation.