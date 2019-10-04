Milford will celebrate Public Power Week, October 6-12, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“Public Power Week celebrates the safe, reliable, and affordable electricity that the city of Milford provides to our community,” said Milford City Manager Eric Norenberg. “Public power puts the people of Milford first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally-managed, locally-owned power to our citizens.”

The Milford Public Works Department encourages community members to meet the team at the city’s customer service office, 119 S. Walnut St., from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 7 and 9. Staff will be on hand to discuss Public Power and provide free coffee, doughnuts and giveaways.