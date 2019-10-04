The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is seeking eligible projects to be submitted through sub-applicants — state and local governments — for the fiscal 2019 application cycle of FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation and Flood Mitigation Assistance grant programs.

PDM is intended to assist states and local communities in implementing pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation projects by awarding planning and project grants designed to mitigate future damage before disaster strikes. FMA provides funding to states and local communities for projects and planning intended to reduce or eliminate long-term risk of flood damage to structures insured under the National Flood Insurance Program. More information on both programs can be found at fema.gov/hazard-mitigation-assistance.

Pre-applications can be completed by eligible sub-applicants until Oct. 15 at surveymonkey.com/r/W9M2HVS. DEMA will review all pre-applications for eligibility and provide programmatic guidance for completing the full project application. Eligible project applications will be required to be submitted to DEMA by Nov. 30. Applications that are selected to move forward will be submitted by DEMA to the Federal Emergency Management Agency no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

For application and more, contact the appropriate county emergency management office, or email damaris.schweers@delaware.gov or loren.reed@delaware.gov.