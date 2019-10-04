Sussex County Health Coalition will host “Prevention Starts With All: The Chris Herren Story” at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the MLK Student Center of Delaware State University, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

This is the highlight event of the Delaware Goes Purple campaign, raising awareness and removing the stigma around addictions.

Chris Herren was a celebrated star in his native Fall River, Massachusetts, before graduating high school. He went on to play at Boston College and Fresno State, two seasons in the NBA — including one with his hometown team, the Boston Celtics — and seven seasons overseas before losing it all to the disease of addiction.

With the support of his family and friends, Herren has been sober since Aug. 1, 2008, and he now shares his story with the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of others.

For more, call 519-0476.