The Delaware Department of Transportation will hold a public workshop from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Lewes Fire Station No. 2, 32198 Janice Road, seeking input for the proposed roadway improvement alternatives along Coastal Highway/state Route 1 in the area of Cave Neck Road in Sussex County.

The project is currently in concept development.

The purpose of this project is to maintain capacity of the state Route 1 corridor and improve safety at the unsignalized intersection of state Route 1 and Cave Neck Road while improving mobility and access for local traffic. Attendees will have the opportunity to review display maps with the proposed alternatives and provide comment. Project team members will also be in attendance to answer questions.

Comment forms will be provided. Comments may be submitted at the workshop, via the DelDOT website or written comments may be sent to DelDOT Community Relations, P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903.

The comment deadline is Nov. 15.