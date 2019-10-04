Police investigating

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Bethany Beach.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m on Thursday, October 3, as a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stopped at a red light in the right lane of northbound Coastal Highway, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue. A bicyclist was stationary in the median, apparently waiting to cross over the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway.

The traffic light for Coastal Highway turned green and operator of the Cherokee proceeded to accelerate. Simultaneously, the cyclist began to cross the northbound lanes in an easterly direction, reportedly within the crosswalk, directly into the path of the Cherokee. The two collided.

The bicyclist, 85-year-old Ronald W. Smith, of Bethany Beach, was initially transported to Beebe Medical Center and later transferred to Christiana Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The operator of the Cherokee, a 70-year-old man from Seaford, remained at the scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone that may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Troop 7 Sergeant Mendez at 302-703-3269.