During the River Towns Festival, from 2-4 p.m. in the Sterling Hotel. Learn about a cemetery, the burial place of 5 members of the US Colored Troops who served bravely on the Union side in the Civil War.

The Friends of the African Union Cemetery invites everyone to a Fall Fest party, starting at 2 p.m. October 5 during the River Towns Festival in Delaware City.



In Delaware City lies an unheralded bit of American history – a cemetery containing the remains of generations of African-American people from our area. It is the burial place of 5 members of the US Colored Troops who served bravely on the side of the Union in the Civil War.

The Friends of the African Union Church Cemetery was founded in 1996 by a group of concerned citizens to preserve and teach about this cemetery.

It is our mission to restore this cemetery, owned by the Mt. Salem Union AME church, and to tell the story of the mostly forgotten people who lived, died and were buried there.