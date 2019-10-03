Dee Lee Promotions LLC, along with Nick Tiberi, matchmaker, wHockessin PALill present A Night of Live Boxing at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Hockessin PAL Center, 7259 Lancaster Pike.

Lightweight contender Henry “Hank” Lundy, of Philadelphia, is set to headline.

The co-main is a scheduled six-round super lightweight bout featuring Cleotis "Mookie" Pendarvis, of Los Angeles.

The undercard showcases a quartet of well known Delaware crowd favorites including lightweight “Jolt ‘N” Joey Tiberi, heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco, Vinnie "Hollywood" Kirkley and cruiserweight Maurice "The War Time" Horne.

The remainder of the six undercard bouts features super featherweight Milton Jeremias, of Porto, Portugal, and Bronx welterweight Gledwin Ortiz.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $45 advance, $50 at the door; ringside seats are $60 advance, $65 at the door. Tickets are available at deeleepromotions.com.

For more, call 868-4243 or 540-7203.