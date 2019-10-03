The Sussex County League of Women Voters and Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a public screening and discussion of “Dignity & Defiance: A Portrait of Mary Church Terrell” from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, 226 Rehoboth Ave.

The 30-minute film features the life of Mary Church Terrell, an African American educator, writer, suffragist and civil rights activist who championed racial equality and women’s right to vote in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A graduate of Oberlin College, Terrell was the first black woman appointed to the District of Columbia Board of Education in 1895, and she later became an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority at Howard University. The founders of the sorority participated in the 1913 Women’s Suffrage March in Washington, D.C., as their first public act.

This public event, highlighting the contribution of a prominent African American activist, is part of the League of Women Voters’ celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

