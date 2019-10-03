Amber Marie Manchester, 39, was reported missing Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Amber Marie Manchester, 39, who was reported missing Oct. 2 and last seen July 31 in the Lewes area.

Police describe Manchester as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left calf of a horse head and three flowers.

Attempts to find or contact Manchester have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.