Delaware News Desk

Thursday

Oct 3, 2019 at 9:15 PM


The annual Missions Conference at First Baptist Church of Milford featured missionaries from Guatemala, Spain and the Philippines.

Visual presentations and messages showed the conditions and needs of people in these countries. FBC donated $165,000 to missionaries and missions projects during the past year.

It is important that we focus our outreach both locally and internationally,” said FBC Pastor David Perdue. “We have guest missionaries visit regularly and support over 125 missionaries and missionary families."