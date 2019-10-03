Delaware Technical Community College communications student Cassidy Clark spent two days photographing the runway at New York Fashion Week, Sept. 6-14, alongside paparazzi from the world’s most exclusive publications.

Instructor Josh Norwood, who teaches graphics and design and social media courses, got the opportunity for Clark from connections he made while working in the radio industry.

“A former colleague of mine from the radio had established her own media site, DailyBOOM.net, that focuses on ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture, “ said Norwood. “She had extra tickets to the event and all she asked for was some photos of it in exchange, so I thought it would be a great opportunity for our students.”

During the event, Clark said she amassed a large number of images and video from models as they paraded in front of her on the runway, and felt the entire experience was both exciting and empowering.

“I saw works from a total of 18 designers,” said Clark. “Seeing all these powerful women made you feel really good about yourself. Many of those around me were surprised that I was a student. I met photographers from New York Magazine, Getty Images and befriended the head photographer for Vogue.”

Clark, who will graduate in May, said she was grateful to Norwood for the opportunity.

“I am so thankful to have instructors in the Communications Department who care about us and trust us to be able to attend events like this to gain experience and connections,” she said.

