Sen. Chris Coons, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations and Judiciary Committees, issued a statement Oct. 3 after President Donald Trump encouraged China and Ukraine to investigate one of his political opponents.

“It’s unacceptable for our president to urge a foreign country to investigate one of his political opponents,” said Coons. “It’s time for my colleagues who care about the Constitution and America’s role in the world to stand up to this brazen behavior by the president.”