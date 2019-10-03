Capital School District joined other schools across the nation in The Million Father March on Sept. 27 with activities schools.

Central Middle School held The Million Father March on the evening of Sept. 27 with food, books, painting, a basketball challenge, free blood pressure checks, vendors and workshops. Many schools invited fathers and male role models to be greeters in the morning followed by breakfast. A number of them also invited the men to read stories to the children during the day. Dover Air Force airmen lined up outside to cheer and clap for students as they arrived and entered the building.

The Million Father March is an opportunity for men to show their commitment to the educational lives of their children on the first day of school and throughout the school year. Since The March began in 2004, fathers and other significant male caregivers across the U.S. and around the world have gathered to accompany their children to their first day of the new school year. Each annual MFM marks the beginning of a year-long commitment by men to their children’s educational success.

Created by The Black Star Project’s Fathers’ Club in a Chicago church basement, The Million Father March was developed out of recognition of the value and power of black men’s involvement in their children’s education. Although created by black men, each year people of any race, gender, nationality and faith background are encouraged to be involved in their children’s education. Grandfathers, foster fathers, stepfathers, uncles, cousins, big brothers, significant male caregivers, family friends and other male role models are also encouraged to participate. Representatives from public and private schools, community-based organizations, government agencies, local businesses and faith institutions along with elected officials are also asked to join and support.