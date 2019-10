The Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary will hold its October general meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the McCurry Conference Center, Rehoboth Beach Health Campus, 18941 John J. Williams Highway.

A guest speaker from AARP will address fraud watch and bingo will be played with prizes donated by the thrift shop and gift shop.

For more, call 703-2600.